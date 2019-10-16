Investigators find missing East Alabama man’s remains, several in custody

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - 3 persons of interest are in custody are Etowah County investigators found human bones believed to belong to Johnny Lee Rhodes, who was reported missing on September 7.
Amanuel Hensley, Anthony Wall and Timothy Greeson are all charged with receiving stolen property first degree, and Wall is also charged with a probation violation.
On Monday, October 14, a homeowner from the 4400 block of Bristow Cove Rd notified the Sheriff’s Office that a dog had brought to their property what could possibly be human bones.
Deputies said one of the arm bones contained a surgical steel plate that was also known to be part of Rhodes’ body.
Investigators combed the wooded area through the night discovering other bones believed to be human bones.
Then on Tuesday, October 15, Etowah County investigators and Jacksonville State University Department of Forensic Science returned to the area and continued to process the scene.
They recovered a majority of the human bones believed to belong to Rhodes, including a skull, several long bones, and a breastplate.
In addition, investigators located a phone in the same wooded area all believed to belong to Rhodes.
Investigators said Johnny Lee Rhodes was last seen being dropped off at a house on Bristow Cove Rd.
Two key persons of interest are in custody at the Etowah County Detention Center as the Sheriff’s Office continues to gather facts.
Monday WBRC FOX6 News talked to Rhodes mother Cathy. She said, “I just don’t understand why anybody would try to hurt my son, because he’s not a mean person. He’d do anything in the world for anybody."
