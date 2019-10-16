Man charged with shooting into Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in reference to a Wednesday morning shooting in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, MPD charged Deale Miguel Snow, 33, in the shooting that happened in the 4600 block of Chartres Lane at around 8:20 a.m. A woman said someone she knew fired rounds into her home.
Duckett said there were no injuries in the shooting. Snow was taken into custody at the scene and was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was charged with certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol and shooting or discharging a weapon into an occupied building.
Snow was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $40,000 bond.
