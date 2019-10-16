New businesses to soon open in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - If the walls could talk there is no telling what stories they could tell but Kyle Bamgartner gave us a clue.
“These are the old coke bottle caps," said Bamgartner.
Bamgartner held in his hands some of the original coke bottle caps that were once dropped through the hole on the second floor to cap the bottles passing through below. He is transforming the old Coca-Cola bottling plant on Church Street in Andalusia into an English pub.
“The bottle caps were actually dropped down below through a tube," he said.
It all became to halt in 1980. For the most part the building’s been dormant ever since. Dead. Forgotten. Neglected. But not anymore.
“This will be a commissary for food trucks. The middle three bays will eventually be a brewery," said Bamgartner.
Kyle and his family plan to live upstairs.
“So the idea of a loft has always been appealing to us," he said.
On the second floor of the old coke plant, there is one of the original vats used to store that soft drink recipe. It is stainless steel, sitting there all these years pouring out liquid ‘gold’ for the Coca-Cola company.
Not far away on the actual square in Andalusia, David Carroll is taking the first steps into something new; a butcher shop.
“Beef, poultry, lamb and we’ll have vegetables," said Carroll who owns Carroll Farm & Meat Company.
Two people from different walks of life taking a chance on a dream. Kyle Bamgartner wants to live and work in a building.
“What we’re trying to push for is something that will stand the test of time," he said.
“Been doing it since I was 16 years old," Carroll said.
David Carroll is eager to fill the square with the aroma of fresh meats. Opening day? Sometime in early January.
Kyle Bamgartner says they’ll also show outdoor movies and create a green space next to the pub.
