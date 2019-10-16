Open house Wednesday for Montgomery’s comprehensive city plan draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Envision Montgomery 2040 Steering Committee will present its draft Comprehensive Plan for the city of Montgomery. The Community Choices Open House will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Montgomery City Hall.
A comprehensive plan is a long-term guide for the future physical development of a city that considers the input of citizens, businesses and other stakeholders. It includes recommendations for land use, community design, mobility, open space and recreation areas, cultural and historical resources, infrastructure and development.
City Planning Director Robert Smith calls the comprehensive plan a blueprint for community growth and development.
“A comprehensive plan is the broadest policy document a city can create. Using plain language, it describes where we are, how we got there, and where we all want to go. The plan chapters serve to support this direction by recommending various actions that will push the community toward a more prosperous future,” Smith said.
The last comprehensive plan for the City of Montgomery was completed in 1963. Since then, the city has added more than 65,000 residents and grown by 132 square miles.
The draft plan that will be presented Wednesday includes input from more than a thousand Montgomery residents. It addresses a wide range of topics including housing, transportation, parks, economics and other element covered in the process.
It is still in draft form, and the open house will offer an opportunity to give even more feedback. Everyone who attends can vote for his or her "top 10" action recommendations. The planning team will use that feed back to develop the final document and recommendations.
Following this initial event, the presentation, and posters that go with it, will travel around the city’s nine council districts and continue to collect feedback. These dates will be announced as part of the proceedings Wednesday.
Once the plan is finalized, it will be presented to the City Council for formal adoption.
The Envision Montgomery 2040 Steering Committee has encouraged members of the public to register for the event. This is not required but requested to help the Planning Team prepare.
Registration for the Open house is available online at the www.envisionmontgomery2040.org, through the process Facebook page www.facebook.com/envisionmontgomery2040 or by phone at 334-625-2218.
