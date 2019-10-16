Police: Man charged with sending porn to juvenile

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man they say was sending explicit material to a juvenile.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, James Moton, 27, is charged with two counts of transmitting obscene matter to a minor.
Duckett says the investigation began on July 2. During the investigation it was learned that a juvenile male had received pornographic material electronically from a person he knew. Moton was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Tuesday.
Moton was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.
