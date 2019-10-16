Drying out and turning cold tonight!

Cloud cover will continue to steadily decrease and a breeze will pick up through the evening... that’s because cooler, drier air from the northwest is filtering into our area. Temperatures could already be in the 60s by 6pm, so you may want a light jacket for any late evening plans! By tomorrow morning, low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s some of the coldest air we have seen in months across Alabama!