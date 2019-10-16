Drying out and turning cold tonight!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Talk about a good soaking! Parts of central and south Alabama saw 1-3″+ of rain over the past two days, and that’s exactly what we needed. Now, we are transitioning back to a quieter pattern for a few days; along with that comes a major drop in temperatures both during the morning and afternoon.
Cloud cover will continue to steadily decrease and a breeze will pick up through the evening... that’s because cooler, drier air from the northwest is filtering into our area. Temperatures could already be in the 60s by 6pm, so you may want a light jacket for any late evening plans! By tomorrow morning, low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s some of the coldest air we have seen in months across Alabama!
While a jacket is needed in the morning, you’ll be able to shed it by the afternoon, as highs will warm to either side of 70 degrees under sunny skies.
Friday will be the same story, with a chilly morning in the upper 40s and low 50s, then a warmer afternoon in the low to mid 70s.
Wet Weekend? Rain chances ramp back up Saturday and Sunday, and it’s all because of an area of low pressure that is hanging in the Gulf. While it does have the potential to become a tropical or subtropical storm, it will likely brings more wet weather no matter what happens. We will fine tune the details and update everyone with new info!
