Larkin declared winner after District 3 election results certified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Councilman Tracy Larkin beat his opponent Marche Johnson by six votes after provisional ballots were counted. The Montgomery City Council certified the election results Tuesday evening.
The city clerk said someone who loses an election has 48 hours after certification to decide whether to submit a petition for a recount. For Johnson, she has until around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
The clerk said the person needs to pay for the recount which would cost about $4,800.
Johnson said she believed the slim margin in the election triggered an automatic recount by state law. She told WSFA 12 News Tuesday over the phone she did not have any plans to contest the decision but said she qualified for an automatic recount.
Secretary of State John Merrill said municipal elections do not trigger an automatic recount.
