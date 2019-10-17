ADPH reviewing drug theft at Montgomery senior living facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public health is reviewing an incident involving a midnight drug theft at Elmcroft Senior Living.
The Montgomery Police Department received a call about the incident early Monday morning. A police report indicates narcotics and electronics were stolen. Investigators found no signs of forced entry, no one has been charged in this case.
Elmcroft Senior Living is currently under a consent order with the ADPH after a patient was left in a van for six hours in June. The woman later died of complications related to a heat stroke. ADPH's investigation determined workers at Elmcroft falsified records about seeing the woman in the facility after a van ride.
WSFA 12 News obtained a copy of the order, which confirmed a $15,000 civil penalty was lodged against Elmcroft and gave the ownership group the option of selling or closing the facility by the end of the year.
Thursday, APDH confirmed it’s received a purchase agreement for Elmcroft, which is still under consideration. No timeline for that decision was given.
ADPH couldn't elaborate on the latest incident at Elmcroft nor its potential impact on the purchase agreement. The binding consent decree, signed in September, gives the state authority to take action on unrelated issues.
“Nothing in this Consent Agreement shall be construed to limit or prohibit the Department from taking other enforcement action against Elmcroft ALF, including an emergency administrative order of closure, should Elmcroft ALF violate the terms of this Consent Agreement or further violate the Rules of the State Board of Health,” it stated.
No word on when the review of the latest incident will be finalized.
