Auburn hoops picked to finish 4th in crowded SEC field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - After winning the SEC Tournament and advancing as far as the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament last season, Auburn hoops didn’t get any love from preseason voters ahead of the 2019-20 season.
At Tuesday’s SEC Basketball Media Day, Bruce Pearl’s Tigers were selected to finish fourth in the SEC, with Kentucky, Florida and LSU picked to finish ahead of the Tigers respectively. Not only that, but not a single Auburn Tiger was tabbed on the preseason All-SEC team.
The Tigers enter this season in unfamiliar territory. Gone are names like Bryce Brown, Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke, all who contributed mightily to Auburn’s deep postseason run in March. All are now in the NBA, Okeke having been drafted in the first round by the Orlando Magic despite suffering a torn ACL in the Sweet 16 against North Carolina.
But back is athletic big Austin Wiley, who looks to lead the Tigers back to a late run next March.
The Tigers hold their Tipoff at Toomer’s Thursday night. They open the season Nov. 8 against Davidson in the Veterans Classic in Maryland. Auburn will play two exhibition games before then. The first will be played on Nov. 1 against Eckerd.
