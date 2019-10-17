Potential tropical cyclone will bring rain, wind to some Friday night and Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First things first, let’s talk about our current weather... it’s hard to believe that after record-breaking heat in the low 100s earlier this month, we’re now slightly actually cooler than normal for this time of year! After a chilly start to our Thursday (most spots dipped into the 40s), we’ve slowly warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny sky.
Just like last night, temperatures will fall quickly this again this evening; lows will dip back to the upper 40s and low 50s with a few clouds and a bit of a breeze.
Our Friday may start of on a chilly not, but temperatures will once again rebound back into the lower 70s by the afternoon. We’ll stay mostly sunny throughout the day, but a few clouds will return ahead of our next chance of rain.
If you plan on going out to any one of the local high school football games, keep your First Alert weather app handy - it’s won’t be a washout, but we few showers could pop up during the evening/overnight.
Our chance for seeing even more rain grows across parts of our viewing area thanks to a system brewing in the Gulf; the National Hurricane Center has named this system “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” and that’s just a fancy way to say this system is not yet reaching Tropical Storm status, but it could within the next 48 hours.
This system will likely bring storm surge and wind hazards to portions of the Gulf Coast, per the National Hurricane Center... because of that, both Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued along the coast.
We’re not expecting severe weather in our area with this storm. Heavy rain is possible for central and south Alabama Friday night and Saturday, and gusty winds are possible for southeast Alabama.
The storm will likely clear our area by Saturday night.
Our next front will arrive early next week... there’s the potential for severe weather on Monday with this system; we’re watching closely and will keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.