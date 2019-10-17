18-wheeler driver killed in I-65 crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the driver of an early morning, two-vehicle crash as 42-year-old Mobile resident Clifton Taylor.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on I-65 near the Fairview Avenue exit. That’s about a mile south of the I-65/85 interchange.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Taylor, the driver of the 18-wheeler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Corvette was not injured.
An initial investigation determined Taylor’s tractor-trailer drifted into the Corvette’s lane and collided with the sports car. At that point, MPD says Taylor overcorrected and his commercial truck overturned.
All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed from shortly after 5 a.m. until fully reopening around 10 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.