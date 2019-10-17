Man charged with shooting into Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing felony charges after Montgomery police say he shot into a home with people inside.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Martavious Huffman, 21, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Duckett says the charges are related to a shooting with happened during the night on Oct. 1 in the 100 block of Broadway Street. A woman told officers a suspect, later identified as Huffman, shot into her home after an argument with one of her family members.
Duckett says no one was injured from the shooting.
Huffman was taken into custody Wednesday and charged. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $20,500 bond.
