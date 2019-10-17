Man, 53, dies in accident involving Tuscaloosa City school bus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The name of the man involved in a deadly accident with a Tuscaloosa City school bus has been released.
Tuscaloosa police say Michael Conner’s Kia Forte collided with the rear driver’s side of the bus Thursday morning.
Tuscaloosa police responded to the accident near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Canterbury Road and were told the bus had been traveling east on Canterbury. The bus driver then entered into the median on Highway 69 South and was waiting to proceed into traffic in the northbound lanes when Conner’s car collided with the rear driver’s side of the bus.
Conner died at the scene.
Everyone on board the bus is OK.
