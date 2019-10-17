Montgomery Lions Club holding 16th annual Chili Cook-off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time for the annual Chili Cook-off, hosted by the Montgomery Lions Club.
The 16th annual cook-off will be held Oct. 26 at Riverwalk Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Teams from around the River Region will compete, with judges choosing winners in four categories: meat, poultry, wild game and vegetarian. The judges will also pick a Best Overall winner, and attendees will vote for the winner of the “People’s Choice Award.”
Ticket holders will receive unlimited samples of chili, and to-go containers will be available for a small donation. There will also be activities for children, including face painting and a playground.
Advance tickets are available on the Montgomery Lions Club website for $12 until Oct. 24. Tickets will be available the day of the event for $15 at the stadium entrance. Kids six years old and younger enter free, and active or retired military admission is $10. All proceeds will support charities through the Montgomery Lions Club Community Foundation.
WSFA 12 News is a sponsor of the event.
