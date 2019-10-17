Montgomery rededicates Bible display placed downtown in 1945

A lot of rumors have swirled over the years about the display, but one thing is clear. It hasn’t always been holding a Bible. According to Scott Miller, now-Director of Montgomery Leisure Services, the book was covered with a purple cloth for many years. It was during the administration of then-Mayor Bobby Bright that he was asked to open the display and change the page to the Christmas story in the Book of Luke. When he found the key and pulled off the cover, he found an old telephone book. He quickly replaced it with an actual Bible and opened to Luke as the mayor directed.