Montgomery set to host World Firefighter Challenge next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next week Montgomery will host the World Finals Firefighter Combat Challenge as well as a Top Chef Firefighter District Cook-Off competition.
The Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge annually attracts hundreds of U.S. and Canadian municipal fire departments at more than 25 locations and is now expanding across the globe.
Montgomery’s Fire/Rescue team will be competing in this year’s event held in Montgomery.
The Challenge seeks to encourage firefighter fitness and demonstrate the profession’s rigors to the public. Wearing “full bunker gear” and the Scott 5.5 Air-Pak breathing apparatus, pairs of competitors race head-to-head as they simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting by performing a linked series of five tasks including climbing the 5-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175 lb. “victim” as they race against themselves, their opponent and the clock.
The World ChallengeXXVIII will be held from Oct. 21 to 26.
The first four days are wild card days. All U.S. teams must either qualify at a regional event, or receive a waiver to compete in the Wild Cards. These days work as seeding rounds to make it into the final days (Friday and Saturday).
Crews may register and run on multiple wildcard days (space allowing), and the best time is used. There is no charge for running on the final days.
The event location will be the same as in previous years: the parking lot at the intersection of Tallapoosa and Commerce Streets, Montgomery, AL 36104.
