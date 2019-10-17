Amber Alert canceled after two kids from Copiah Co., Miss. found safe

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say two children who were taken from their babysitter shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening have been found safe. The Amber Alert for the two children was canceled at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Copiah County Undersheriff Derrick Cubit said the children’s mother, 28-year-old Tenna Dixon, and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derek Young, kidnapped three-year-old Dior Wade and one-year-old Zaire Wade from their great grandmother’s home at gunpoint.
Dior was described as three feet tall little girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants and black boots.
Zaire was described as a two feet tall little boy with brown eyes and hair with twisted strands. He was last seen wearing camo pants, a turquoise shirt and brown shoes.
The pair could be traveling with the children in a silver 2016 Lincoln MKZ with Georgia license plate RTI 3239.
The father has full custody of the children and the mother is believed to live in Georgia. Police believe that is possibly where they’re headed.
Both have children were found safe Thursday morning.
