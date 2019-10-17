Poarch Band of Creek Indians respond after being targeted by dark money group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians fired back after former state Senator Gerald Dial held a news conference to announce a new non-profit, Poarch Creek Accountability Now, or PCAN, a 501c(4) created to pressure the state to find a way to tax the tribe’s gaming revenue.
Dial, who serves as the executive director of PCAN, says his organization is concerned about the tribe’s growing political influence across the state, pointing to millions spent in campaign donations and contributions to special interest groups.
The tribe operates three casinos on sovereign land, the state has no jurisdiction to collect state taxes.
Dial says the tribe uses the money made in those casinos to play their hand in state politics and thwart any efforts to tax gaming dollars. Dial says his organization won’t lobby or draft legislation, its goal is to educate the public about major revenue leaving the state.
The PBCI responded to WSFA’s request for a comment a day after Dial’s news conference, stating the group was spinning lies and misinformation.
“Unfortunately, there is now an organized effort by entities that do not share our commitment to be good corporate citizens to undermine our well-regulated enterprises and our good works,” the tribe stated in a written release.
In order to tax the gaming revenue on trial land, the state and the PCBI must reach an agreement. The tribe said it’s open to entering a compact with the state.
“The PBCI remain committed to our long-standing offer to negotiate a compact with Alabama’s Governor that will provide a much-needed stream of revenue, benefit all of the citizens of Alabama, and provide a fair and well-regulated framework for gaming in our State,” it stated.
WSFA 12 News reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office Tuesday, who confirmed no talks of a compact are underway. Press Secretary Gina Maiola stated Ivey hasn’t been presented with viable options and she hasn’t reached a firm stance on the issue.
WSFA 12 News extended a request for an on-camera interview to the PBCI to further discuss their compact offer, which was declined. While the tribe didn’t speak to the campaign donations, they denied any allegation of failing to pay appropriate taxes.
“We also continue to donate millions of dollars across the State and the region, which is not required by law but is part of our commitment to be a good neighbor,” PCBI wrote.
