Police: Woman giving medical treatment to suspect bitten

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with assault after Montgomery police say a woman was bitten.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Dallas Obie, 44, is charged with assault second degree.
The charges are related to an incident which happened Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pine Street. Duckett said a woman was bitten while giving medical treatment to Obie.
Obie was taken into custody Wednesday after being released from the hospital, Duckett said. He was transported to the Montgomery County detention Facility and placed under a $10,000 bond.
