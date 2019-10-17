Prattville robbery suspects charged with attempted murder

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The three suspects in a Prattville robbery have been identified.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, Attalla resident Garey Lee Edwards, 22, Montgomery resident Amir Garon James, 18, and Prattville resident Phuoc Van Huyen Nguyen, 17, have each been charged with first degree robbery and attempted murder. Nguyen is being charged as an adult.
Thompson said officers responded to the area of North Memorial Dr. and Wright St. in reference to a robbery and shots fired; a woman was entering her vehicle after shopping in the Heritage Place Shopping Center when she was approached by someone who tried to grab her purse, and during the struggle a gunshot was fired.
Thompson said officers set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was located on Shady Oak Lane, and officers conducted a felony traffic stop. They detained the three suspects, and a search of the vehicle revealed the victim’s property and a .380 handgun.
