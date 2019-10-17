Search experts warn social media could hurt kidnapping investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Search experts caution you may be slowing down the investigation into Kamille McKinney’s kidnapping through social media.
We’re closing day four in the search for Kamille. As law enforcement work through credible leads, search and rescue experts warn you to stay away from being an “internet investigator.”
“You have to be very careful about the message that gets out - you’re not a detective,” said David White, Assistant Search Director with EquuSearch.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith urged the community to continue to send in tips, but he says social media discussions about the “what if’s” in Kamille’s case aren’t helping.
“This is not something to play with. Leave it alone on Facebook. Give us credible information and work with us to resolve it,” said Smith.
Members of the national missing person search agency EquuSearch say in these cases, police are tracking all information. When they have to search through discussions and chat rooms, it’s wasting time.
“It causes law enforcement to be chasing in the wrong direction. They pick something up and start investigating when they should be concentrating on the facts," said White.
According to White, he’s not sure if the team plan to come to the area to assist in Kamille’s search. He says that’s something that’s coordinated through the family and law enforcement.
