Suspects wanted in August arson at Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is searching for suspects in a case of arson, which happened in August.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 9 MFR units responded to the 100 block of Hambleton Road at Saddleback Ridge Apartments in reference to a vehicle fire. There, the units found the vehicle, a red convertible, fully engulfed with flames.
Crimestoppers said surveillance footage shows two suspects approach the vehicle, pour liquid on top of it, and light the convertible top on fire. The footage has not been released.
Anyone with information in this case should call Fire Investigator Lieutenant D.L. Smith at 334-782-6338, police, or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.