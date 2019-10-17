Third Montgomery bank robbed in 10 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating their third bank robbery in just two weeks after being called to the 2900 block of Carter Hill Road Thursday morning on reports of a robbery.
A man walked in, showed a note and then fled on foot, according to MPD spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett. No additional description of the suspect was available.
As a policy, the Montgomery Police Department declines to identify businesses that are targeted in a crime and would refer to the crime only as a business robbery. However, a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police units at the BB&T Bank branch in the same block of Carter Hill Road.
There were no injuries and no arrests have been made. The same bank was robbed in February 2018, according to WSFA 12 News file reports.
Investigations are still open in an Oct. 10 robbery at the Regions Bank on Coliseum Boulevard and an Oct. 7 robbery at the Trustmark Bank on Carmichael Road.
