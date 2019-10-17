Trojans defend the wall against Jags

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Battle for the Belt. No home team had won in the years prior since Troy and South Alabama began playing for the belt, but that all changed Wednesday.
The Trojans (3-3, 1-1) defeated South Alabama (1-6, 0-3) 37-13 inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Sometimes in these rivalry games you never know what kind of performance you’re going to get from your team, so I’m really proud of our team. Tonight, was a total team effort, and I’m extremely proud of the defense as they were the key to the game,” said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey.
It was a close game, as most rivalry games are, until the fourth quarter. The Trojans pulled away with 14 fourth quarter points. It also wasn’t the cleanest game in the series, with both teams combining for six turnovers, including four interceptions. Both teams got 10 points off of turnovers but the disparity in the game came in what each team was able to do in the red zone.
After each team’s defense held the other team’s offense to a field goal on the goal line in the game’s first two possessions, the Jaguars would have difficulty converting touchdowns in the red zone for the remainder of the contest. The same, however, can not be said for Troy.
Following South Alabama’s field goal, the Trojans went right down and scored at the Jaguars 1-yard line. Kaleb Barker found a familiar target in Kaylon Geiger for the score to put the Trojans up 10-3.
South Alabama’s only touchdown conversion in the red zone would come off of a Troy turnover. After Troy initially held the Jaguars on fourth and goal, Barker gifted the Jaguars the ball back when he simply, and quite literally, dropped the ball on a third down passing attempt while dropping back to pass. The Jaguars recovered inside the Troy 5 and scored on the very next play.
It took a diving effort from Kawaan Baker, but he extended past the goal line and the Jags evened the score following the extra point.
Barker’s rough night wasn’t over yet. He followed his fumble with his first of two interception passes in the game, but luckily South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson would throw his first interception, leading to a Tyler Sumpter field goal for Troy.
South Alabama’s offense would go three-and-out on the following drive, leaving another opportunity for the Trojans to score. Sumpter hit his third field goal of the half with the clock expiring to send the Trojans into the intermission with a 16-10 lead.
Out of the half, the Trojans defense took command. The Jaguars scored just three points in the second half, and turned the ball over two more times, and failed to convert on downs one other time. The Jaguars also threw in a missed field goal.
The Troy offense found its rhythm racking up 203 yards of offense before kneeling the clock out to end the game. Barker and Geiger connected on a second touchdown, this time from 15 yards out, on Troy’s opening drive of the second half.
The Trojans got a pick six from Will Sunderland, his second interception of the game, to put Troy ahead 30-13 and the Trojans put the Jags away on a 13-play, 71-yard drive that ate up 8 minutes and 10 seconds ending in running back Trevon Woolfolk’s 4-yard touchdown run - the first of his career.
Running back DK Billingsley hit 100 yards rushing even on the night on 20 carries. The Trojans as a team rushed for 220 yards while their counterpart rushed for just 91 yards. While it wasn’t his best game, Barker still finished 20-of-30 for 194 yards and the two touchdown passes. He also rushed for another 36 on 10 carries, putting him at 230 all-purpose yards for the game.
The win pulls the Trojans even in both overall record and conference play. The Jags fall to 0-3 in conference play. More importantly, the Belt remains in Troy for another 365 days.
Troy returns to action Oct. 26 in Atlanta. They will take on the Georgia State Panthers at 6 p.m.
