Two B’ham officers injured while responding to shoplifting incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham police officers responding to a shoplifting call were injured, after a suspect bites one and stuns another with a stun gun Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, after arriving at Kings Food in the 4300 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd, two officers became engaged in a physical altercation with a suspect. One of the officers attempted to stun the suspect and was unsuccessful.
During the altercation, the suspect gained possession of one the stun guns and successfully stunned an officer.
The suspect also bit a second officer in the arm.
Both officers were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.
The suspect is still at large.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.