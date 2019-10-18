Alabama school report cards released in new, user-friendly layout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its school report cards covering the 2018-19 school year. The report cards assign A-F letter grades to each of the state’s public schools and school systems. The grades are based not just on the latest test scores, but on how much students improve in reading and math from one year to the next.
State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said “scores across the state are up, of course, they’re down in some places but up in others, but generally across the state they’re up."
Specific details on school systems’ report card results can be found at www.alsde.edu. As for the state as a whole, the report card shows an overall B score with a 90 percent graduation rate and 75 percent college and career readiness. About 45 percent of the state’s public school students are proficient in reading, 47 percent are proficient in math, and 38 percent are proficient in science.
As part of the report cards’ release, ALSDE also unveiled what it calls a new, more user-friendly online state school report card site. The school information, which has been available to the public for the past three years, moves beyond just raw data, which can be overwhelming.
The new layout gives visitors access to millions of data points, including things like individual school academic performance and student demographic profiles, to college and career readiness and educator credentials and demographics.
You can even compare up to four schools or school systems at once, a feature that was previously unavailable, as is shown below.
"We hope this can be used a catapult to jumpstart conversations about what is working in public schools as well as identifying areas that may need support and/or additional resources,” Mackey said.
The superintendent said Alabama’s system is leading the nation and many other states have already called asking about the platform.
You can see and compare a school’s data at www.alsde.edu.
