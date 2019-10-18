Capitol steps rally kicks off Federation of Teachers conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some 200 people from across the country gathered for a rally Friday morning on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol. They’re calling on elected officials to end what they see as attacks on voting rights, immigrants, women, and public education.
Organizers say those who came were made up of directors, activists, and politicians taking part in the American Federation of Teachers’ biennial Human & Women’s Rights conference.
“We want what children need," said said AFT President, Randi Weingarten, "and we as educators on these steps, or in the streets of Chicago, will not be deterred from that fight for the aspiration of children.” Referencing Chicago, Weingarten was talking of an ongoing teacher strike in that city, and of the nation’s needs for educational support, nurses, librarians, guidance councilors, and for class sizes under 40 so children’s needs are better met.
After the rally, participants took part in an opening session lunch in which Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and AFT President Randi Weingarten spoke.
Organizers are holding two days of workshops in the capital city to talk about social justice issues, including reproductive rights, public education investment, immigration justice, and voting rights.
During an event Friday evening, participants will take part in a conversation with historic women of the civil rights movement.
