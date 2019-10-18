Demopolis community honors two students who died in drowning

Demopolis, Ala. (WBRC) - Community members gathered Thursday to honor two Demopolis students who died in a recent drowning incident.
As the notes flowed, so did the tears.
“When I got to school Tuesday and every day since then - it’s felt like something is missing...because it is,” said a bandmate.
Thursday’s candlelight vigil was organized by Natasia Daniels’ and Rayshawn Benison’s classmates to remember their lives and honor their legacy.
“Natasia and Rayshawn were two astonishing individuals and remarkable classmates. I speak with confidence when I say they will never be forgotten. We will remember them both throughout the rest of our lives because they changed our lives,” said bandmate.
The two died in a drowning incident last Friday near the Demopolis city landing. The grief is still fresh.
“We’re getting through each day. It’s been a tough week, but every day we’re getting a little stronger,” said Kyle Kallhoff, Superintendent Demopolis City Schools.
Their bandmates now say they carry the students in their hearts.
There will be a joint funeral service for the students on Sunday at 11 am at Demopolis High School. If you’d like to donate to the funeral funds for the families - there is an account set up at Sweetwater State Bank and Robinsons Banking Company.
A third student who was injured in the drowning incident continues to recover at home.
