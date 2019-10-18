Food for Thought 10/17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Starbucks inside Target (2576 Berryhill Rd.): 99
GiGi’s Cupcakes (7918 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Arby’s (2719 Zelda Rd.): 98
Bubbles Ice Cream & Wings (Eastdale Mall): 97
Salads and Juice Bar (981 Adams Ave.): 97
Pizza Hut (3992 Atlanta Hwy.): 97
Low Scores
SKT Mini Mart (3040 Selma Hwy.): 79
Priority Items: Raw chicken in cooler at improper temperature; Rodent droppings
Citgo Food Mart (4685 Selma Hwy.): 79
Priority Items: Hot wings/pizza in warmer at improper temperature; Mold in ice machine
Keum Kang San (2070 Eastern Blvd.): 86
Priority Item: Dishes not properly sanitized
Citgo Food Mart (1624 Upper Wetumpka Rd.): 89
Priority Item: No food thermometer
Lion’s Pride (3000 Vaughn Rd.): 89
Priority Item: Mold in soda machine nozzles
