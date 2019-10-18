House fire extinguished on Meridian Lane

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews extinguished a house fire on Meridian Lane Friday afternoon.
According to MFR Captain Jason Cupps, units responded to the fire and reported seeing heavy smoke and flames. They were able to make an interior attack, then they performed a primary and secondary search of the home.
An all clear was given, and Cupps said there were no reported injuries to MFR personnel or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.