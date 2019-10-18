Man arrested in several burglaries in Autauga County

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has arrested a man in connection to several burglaries in the city and Autauga County.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, Christopher Scott Ferrell, 32, has been charged with eight burglaries and numerous related thefts. The burglaries happened over the course of several weeks.
Thompson said police were able to identify Ferrell through video and physical evidence from the crime scenes, and he said a large amount of stolen property was recovered from his home.
Ferrell will be held, pending bond, at the Autauga County Metro Jail.
