Many school systems see improvements on state report card
By WSFA Staff | October 18, 2019 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 5:07 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents can now look at the state’s grade for their child’s school and school system in an easier-to-view layout, thanks to design updates from the Alabama State Department of Education.

Here are how some school systems around our area did on the 2018-19 report card.

Montgomery Public Schools got an overall C on the state’s report card. That’s a 74, which is up from 70 the previous year. [Full Report]

Autauga County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 88, which is up from 86 the previous year. [Full Report]

Covington County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 88, which is down from 89 the previous year. [Full Report]

Dallas County Schools got an overall C on the state’s report card. That a 76, which is up from 73 the previous year. [Full Report]

Elmore County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 88, which is up from 82 the previous year. [Full Report]

Houston County Schools got an overall A on the state’s report card. That’s a 90, which is up from 83 the previous year. [Full Report]

Lee County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 82, which is up from 79 the previous year. [Full Report]

Lowndes County Schools got an overall C on the state’s report card. That’s a 75, which is down from 77 the previous year. [Full Report]

Macon County Schools got an overall C on the state’s report card. That’s a 78, which is up from 72 the previous year. [Full Report]

Pike County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 82, which is up from 79 the previous year. [Full Report]

You can find all schools and school systems at www.alsde.edu.

