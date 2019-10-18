Many school systems see improvements on state report card

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents can now look at the state’s grade for their child’s school and school system in an easier-to-view layout, thanks to design updates from the Alabama State Department of Education.
Here are how some school systems around our area did on the 2018-19 report card.
Montgomery Public Schools got an overall C on the state’s report card. That’s a 74, which is up from 70 the previous year. [Full Report]
Autauga County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 88, which is up from 86 the previous year. [Full Report]
Covington County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 88, which is down from 89 the previous year. [Full Report]
Dallas County Schools got an overall C on the state’s report card. That a 76, which is up from 73 the previous year. [Full Report]
Elmore County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 88, which is up from 82 the previous year. [Full Report]
Houston County Schools got an overall A on the state’s report card. That’s a 90, which is up from 83 the previous year. [Full Report]
Lee County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 82, which is up from 79 the previous year. [Full Report]
Lowndes County Schools got an overall C on the state’s report card. That’s a 75, which is down from 77 the previous year. [Full Report]
Macon County Schools got an overall C on the state’s report card. That’s a 78, which is up from 72 the previous year. [Full Report]
Pike County Schools got an overall B on the state’s report card. That’s an 82, which is up from 79 the previous year. [Full Report]
You can find all schools and school systems at www.alsde.edu.
