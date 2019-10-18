Montgomery BEST robotics competition kicks off Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s first ever BEST Robotics competition officials kicks off Friday.
BEST is an acronym which stands for Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology. This event also served as a pathway that connects students to real careers. It's a pathway that connects students to STEM careers, offering them a hands-on program that incorporates coding, programming, math, engineering design, and creativity, and gives students a tangible result of the STEM applications they are using.
About 600 students will be a part of this competition, representing 19 middle and high schools around the state. But there is so much to the competition besides building robots.
There are several elements to the competition: of course, students have designed and built their robot. Now they must drive it to perform the required tasks.
Then there’s the BEST award competition where students are judged on their marketing presentations, team exhibits and interviews, along with their spirit and sportsmanship. There are also awards given for team apparel, team website, and computer aided design packages.
The competition happens Friday and Saturday inside Alabama State University’s continuing education building, located on Commerce Street and the Multiplex at Crampton Bowl.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.