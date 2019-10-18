MPS improves on state’s 2018-19 school system report card

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its annual school report cards for every public school and system in the state, and State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says he’s pleased with the improvements he’s seeing.
The data shows the Montgomery Public School system, which is under state intervention, saw improvements on multiple fronts. The report card, which focuses on the 2018-19 school year, shows MPS earned an overall C for the year, the same as the previous year. But it’s a jump of four overall points from a 70 to a 74.
Mackey said he was surprised by some “significant jumps” made in MPS schools like Peter Crump Elementary. “We saw real gains where they were able to focus on instruction in the classrooms, formative assessments by teachers, and they saw huge gains.”
Mackey said the department was also proud of Montgomery’s high schools. “I think all of the high schools saw some gains, some more than others,” he added. “There’s still room for growth, obviously, but we saw gains across the board.”
The overall grades for the system’s high schools:
- Booker T. Washington Magnet High School - 97
- Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School - 96
- Carver High School - 68
- Lanier High School - 70
- Lee High School - 59
- Jeff Davis High School - 61
- Loveless Academic Magnet Program - 100
- Park Crossing High School - 77
MPS had a total of 28,892 students for the year, down 667 from the previous year. But a look at “chronic absenteeism” rates show MPS is doing a better job of getting students who are in the system to stay in the classroom. In 2018, nearly 18 percent of students were chronically absent. A year later that number was at 12 percent.
MPS saw a slip in the percentage of students showing proficiency in reading (from 33 down to 32 percent) and science (from 28 down to 25 percent). Math proficiency remained the same at 30 percent.
Academic growth was up eight points to a score of 85 for the 2019 school year. But there’s still a wide gap between those who graduate - about 81 percent - and those who are college or career ready, about 51 percent.
