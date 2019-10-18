Images show man wanted in Montgomery bank robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released photos of a man wanted for a bank robbery.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man is wanted for a robbery in the 2900 block of Carter Hill Road. A person inside the bank told officers a man showed a note and then ran from the scene.
As a policy, the Montgomery Police Department declines to identify businesses that are targeted in a crime and would refer to the crime only as a business robbery. However, a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police units at the BB&T Bank branch in the same block of Carter Hill Road.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP immediately. You can also call CrimeStoppers new 800 number 1-833-AL1-Stop.
Investigations are still open in an Oct. 10 robbery at the Regions Bank on Coliseum Boulevard and an Oct. 7 robbery at the Trustmark Bank on Carmichael Road.
