Potential tropical cyclone will bring rain, wind to some tonight and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All eyes are on Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen churning in the Gulf. It does not have a well-defined center yet, but it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm later today. Impacts will be minimal to Alabama; let’s dive in.
Southeast Alabama will get the most out of this storm. Periods of heavy rain are possible tonight and tomorrow, and strong wind gusts 30-40 mph are possible at times. Besides the occasional strong gust, severe weather is not expected. For the rest of our area, it will be breezy and off-and-on rain is possible. It will not rain all day, and it won’t rain on everyone.
We’ll be dry by Saturday night, and Sunday will be dry and warm.
Our next chance for rain arrives Monday afternoon and lingers into Tuesday morning. This next front may bring a small risk of damaging winds or a brief spin up tornado. We’re watching it, so check back for updates.
