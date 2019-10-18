Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Young Democrats will hold a meet and greet in Montgomery for presidential candidate and former U.S. congressman Beto O’Rourke.
O’Rourke, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race, will be at Goat Haus Biergarten Friday evening. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
“I am traveling to towns and cities across America to introduce myself and hear from people like you about the ways we can move this country forward,” O’Rourke said on the event page.
You can RSVP for the meet and greet here.
On Saturday, O’Rourke will address the 59th Semi-Annual Convention of the Alabama Democratic Conference in Birmingham. Topics of discussion will include voter suppression and voter intimidation.
