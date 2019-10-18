Recent rains are helping ease Alabama drought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a difference a month makes!
Alabama foresters say the recent rains have definitely put a healthy dent in the drought situation across the state, but they also tell us we’re not out of the woods yet. The northeastern section of the state is still quite parched, but overall the rains have helped quite a bit.
“To make us breath a little easier we’d like another two inches to bring us out of drought conditions. If we can get rain on a weekly basis that will help alleviate over time,” said Alabama Forestry Commission Forester Balsie Butler.
Butler says state foresters have also noticed a decrease in the number of brush fires. Butler expects the residual rains this weekend from the tropical storm along the Alabama gulf coast will help as well.
