Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in a bank robbery in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Antonio Martin, 28, is charged with second-degree robbery. The bank, located in the 300 block of Coliseum Blvd., was robbed at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Though authorities did not identify the bank, a WSFA 12 News crew reported seeing multiple police units at the Regions Bank in the same block of Coliseum Boulevard on the day of the robbery.
Martin was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Friday morning.
Also on Friday, MPD released photos of a suspect in another bank robbery, which happened Thursday in the 2900 block of Carter Hill Road. A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police units at the BB&T Bank branch in the same block of Carter Hill Road.
