Tallassee man faces rape, sexual abuse charges

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA)- A Tallassee man was arrested this week on charges of rape and sexual abuse.
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office records show 32-year-old Chris McWaters is facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say the victim was familiar with McWaters and the alleged crime happened last weekend.
McWaters turned himself in this week and bonded out on the same day after posting bonds totaling $75,000.
McWaters’ case is expected to be presented to the Elmore County grand jury in January.
