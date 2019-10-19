Beto O’Rourke meets voters in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Young Democrats held a meet and greet in Montgomery for presidential candidate and former U.S. congressman Beto O’Rourke.
“Making sure that we bring every single American and their stories into a common understanding so that we have a common positive future for every single one of us,” O’Rourke said.
During this meet and greet the former congressman addressed some of the biggest issues being discussed in politics today, including gun violence and healthcare.
“Rural hospitals and rural clinics close down all over America and it is spitting up the death of so many of these small communities. Safe legal access to any medical care at all in states like ours that refused to expand Medicaid where we are at the epicenter of the maternal mortality crisis. Making that investment, partnering not only is the right thing to do morally, it will lead to the renewal of these small rural communities," O’Rourke said.
People in attendance say that they are pleased with the range of topics covered.
“He noted a lot of major points that affect the people here of Alabama,” Rachel Williams said.
On Saturday, O’Rourke will address the 59th Semi-Annual Convention of the Alabama Democratic Conference in Birmingham. Topics of discussion at that conference will include voter suppression and voter intimidation.
