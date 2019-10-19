Big first half leads Faulkner past Warner

Speaking of BLOCKers. The Eagles blocked two punts in the first half. The first put the Eagles up 14-0. Aaron Reynolds recovered the blocked punt for Faulkner and returned it 20 yards for the score. Then, in the second quarter, while up 28-7, Reynolds blocked the second punt for the Eagles. Scott scooped the ball up and returned it to the Warner 15 to give the Eagles prime field position.