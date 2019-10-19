Big first half leads Faulkner past Warner

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSFA) - It wasn’t high school football, but Faulkner and Warner still met under the Friday night lights in Lakeland. A huge first half propelled the Eagles (3-3, 1-2) in their 51-20 win over the Royals (1-5, 0-2).
Faulkner scored 42 points in the game’s first 30 minutes to help secure its first conference win in 2019.
It started with a 14-point first quarter. Isaiah Scott got the ball rolling on a 13-yard touchdown reception from Mason Blocker. It was the first of Scott’s three touchdown catches and the first of four touchdown passes for Blocker.
Speaking of BLOCKers. The Eagles blocked two punts in the first half. The first put the Eagles up 14-0. Aaron Reynolds recovered the blocked punt for Faulkner and returned it 20 yards for the score. Then, in the second quarter, while up 28-7, Reynolds blocked the second punt for the Eagles. Scott scooped the ball up and returned it to the Warner 15 to give the Eagles prime field position.
That lead to Faulkner’s fifth score of the half, Scott’s third touchdown reception of the game and the Eagles had a commanding 35-7 lead.
The backups saw some action in the second half and put points up on the board. In the third quarter, backup quarterback Brock Snyder and receiver Tony Hall Jr., hooked up for a 57-yard score.
The Faulkner defense intercepted Warner quarterback Dylan Blair three times. All three interceptions led to touchdowns.
The Eagles are back on the hunt Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. They’ll travel to Ave Maria.
