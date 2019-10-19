County commissioners discuss Outer Loop project improvements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County commissioners returned from Washington D.C. Friday with news about the Outer Loop project on Interstate 85.
Commissioners Daniel Harris and Doug Singelton met with federal officials and discussed a number of topics, including the next phase of the Outer Loop. That phase would expand the road to Troy Highway to alleviate some traffic off of Taylor Road. The long term goal is to expand the other way towards Dannelly Field to alleviate traffic from the I-65/I-85 corridor.
Singleton said they are encouraged by the meeting with the Department of Transportation and they expect further discussions as soon as next week. He said they won’t have to make another trip to D.C. but additional conference calls have been scheduled.
Singleton also said they will learn if the applications for the next phase are approved on Nov 12.
