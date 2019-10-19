Opelika working on mobile health clinic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Over the past couple of months, Opelika city officials have been raising money to transform a donated bus into a mobile health clinic.
Now that they have over $200,000 in pledged funds, work is underway. Services on the bus will be free for everyone, even if you don’t have insurance. Health professionals from the East Alabama Medical Center will be staffing the bus, and since the clinic is on wheels, officials say this is also ideal for people without transportation.
“It started out to be used, and our primary desire for the city, is for it to be used in under-served neighborhoods where people may have transportation problems or things of that nature. Where they can get preventative care so they don’t end up in the emergency room. Immunizations and things of that nature,“ said Opelika City Administrator Joey Motley.
Officials hope the bus will be operational by early spring.
