Smith’s touchdown run secures Huntingdon’s third-straight win

BREVARD, N.C. (WSFA) - It was a close affair for most of the game, but the Huntingdon Hawks (4-2, 3-0) were still able to come out on the better end of a 21-10 game over Brevard College (3-2, 1-2).
It was 7-7 at halftime and 14-10 going into the game’s final 15 minutes, but the Hawks made all the necessary plays and weathered the Tornadoes.
Dontavion Cunningham got things started with a 2-yard run to put the Hawks ahead 7-0 with 5:28 to play in the first quarter. Brevard answered with a 25-yard pick-six by JeQuwan George with 2:38 to play in the opening quarter.
A scoreless second quarter carried both teams into halftime tied.
Huntingdon jumped back ahead after the intermission. Otis Porter made an appearance with a 26-yard touchdown reception. The Hawks would hold a 14-7 lead from the 12:23 mark in the third quarter until 4:43 to play in the quarter. The Tornadoes added a field goal to cut the Huntingdon lead to four.
A 14-10 score held up until 2:44 to play in the game. The Hawks finally put things out of reach. Kobe Smith broke an 83-yard touchdown run and the Hawks were up double digits with not a lot of time left.
The defense would keep Brevard away from the end zone and the Hawks gained their fourth win of the season.
The score remained close for most of the game despite the Hawks outgaining the Tornadoes 497-181 in total yards. This came in large part to three interceptions the Tornadoes were able to get off of Huntingdon quarterback Michael Lambert.
Both Smith and Eric Thomas finished with 100-plus yards rushing. Smith finished with 117 to Thomas’s 114 yards. Porter finished with 101 yards receiving on 10 catches.
The Hawks are back home next Saturday, looking to remain perfect in conference play. They’ll take on the Averett Cougars at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.