Tuskegee exacts revenge over Central State

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Last season Central State spoiled a chance for Tuskegee to go back-to-back as champions of the SIAC West. This year, the Golden Tigers were looking pay that back tenfold.
Last week’s final score in their win over Morehouse? 21-10. The final score this week in their win over Central State? 21-10. Consistency of the highest order for the Golden Tigers who now improve to 3-4 on the season with all three wins coming in conference play.
It was rainy, it was muddy, but the Golden Tigers didn’t care. They still hunted down the W, and did so with a 14-point second half to put the Marauders away.
After the game entered the half tied at 7, Ladarrell Pettway returned a punt 35 yards to put Tuskegee ahead 14-10. Then in the fourth quarter, Peyton Ramzy put the game away on a 13-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Steven Hodges.
Taurean Taylor added a 49-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It was part of a 74-yard day for him. Quarterback Ahmad Deramus led Tuskegee with 90 rushing yards.
The Golden Tigers can even their record at 4-4 with a win next Saturday in the Whitewater Classic over Lane College. That game will be played in Phenix City at 4 p.m.
