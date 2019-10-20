Alabama wins 14th straight third Saturday in October rivalry

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Crimson Tide fans celebrated with cigars after a 35-13 win over the Tennessee Volunteers, in the traditional third Saturday in October matchup.
The Tennessee offense took the field first but after a quick three and out, it was the Tides turn.
It only took Alabama four plays to get Najee Harris into the endzone, but the drive yielded the first of many penalties for both teams. Bama called for a false start and Tennessee with pass interference and holding.
The Vols had 9 penalties the first half that cost them 58 yards. In addition, Tennessee and one turnover and Daniel Bituli was ejected for targeting.
Tennessee’s only trip to the endzone came after Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw his second interception of the season.
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. had his first carry, a 9 yard run, powering his way into the endzone and Najee Harris had a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Tide up 21-10 over Tennessee.
Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas misses a field goal at the end of the half.
Mac Jones enters the game at quarterback for Alabama in the second half after Tagovailoa suffers an ankle injury that expected to keep him out for 1 to two weeks.
The Tide is able to keep moving without their starting QB as Brown tosses to Slade Bolden who completes a pass to Miller Forristall for 6 yds and a TD, putting Bama up 28-15 over Tennessee.
Tennessee, in a make-or-break moment in the fourth quarter, lined up on 3rd and goal in hopes of closing the gap against Bama, but Tenn QB Jarrett Guarantano fumbles the ball and Alab Trevon Diggs is there for the Alabama recovery, with a scoop, 100 yd run and score. Alabama goes up 35-13 to win over the Volunteers.
