‘Demo Day’ is here for Hard Rock Hotel cranes; timeline continues to move

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city said it is prepared to demolish the cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site on Sunday (Oct. 20).
The demolition continued to be delayed throughout the day. The city first gave a heads up about the demolition around 11:30 a.m., however it was later pushed back to 1:45 p.m.
The building was scheduled to be demolished on Saturday, but due to unsafe conditions and crane stabilization issues, the demolition was pushed back about 24 hours.
New Orleans police wrapped up roll call around 7 a.m. and officers started to close streets in the evacuation areas and other areas that could be affected by the work.
The city released a modified map of evacuation and exclusion zones that essential cover the most historic area in New Orleans.
The City will communicate to the public when it is safe to return. All individuals in the affected area should text HARDROCK to 888777 to receive those notifications.
The City will offer a temporary relocation center at the Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St., for evacuated individuals who require a place to go during the temporary evacuation order.
In preparation for the controlled demolition of the cranes, the New Orleans Fire Department is requesting services to be shut off in the current evacuation zone. That includes electricity, gas, water, and sewer. Services will be re-connected as soon as it is safe to do so. We thank residents and businesses for their continued patience with these necessary safety precautions.
The public should expect the sound of the explosives detonation to be very loud, similar to the sound of fireworks. The exclusion zone is in place to protect individuals from damaging noise. All individuals in the exclusion zone should stay indoors once the order is in place and until the "all clear" is given. Workers and first responders who are outside will be wearing ear protection. There is a small possibility that windows and other glass in the immediate vicinity of the crane demolition — inside the evacuation zone — will break.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will be monitoring air quality. The crane demolition may create dust. If you have breathing problems and live near the Temporary Exclusion Area, consider wearing protective masks and sealing your doors and windows. You can also reduce dust inside of your home by turning off your A/C until the dust settles. Anyone exposed to dust from the Hard Rock Hotel collapse should monitor their breathing and health. Signs of respiratory issues from dust are sneezing, coughing and eye irritation. Please remain safe inside and listen to all warnings to stay away from the evacuated area.
Text HARDROCK to 888777 for updates directly from the City of New Orleans on the crane demolition. Information will also be shared on ready.nola.gov and on Twitter @nolaready. For questions or concerns, please call 3-1-1.
