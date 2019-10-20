Firefighter Combat Challenge returns to Montgomery

“We’ll have inflatables for the kids, we’ll have a youth course where they can do a course kind of like what the firefighters are doing and also some fire truck rides. It’s 100 percent free for the public so come out and check it out. We’ll also have our top chef challenge going on where some of the local firefighters are cooking up some great stuff and putting it out for the judges so it’s a great day and it’s a lot of fun,” Cupps said.