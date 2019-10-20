Mother remembers son she lost to suicide 2 years ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and in honor of that month, one mother is speaking out.
Monique Davis’ life was changed forever because of bullying.
“My 10-year-old son, Jamari Terrell Williams, lost his life by suicide,” she said.
Jamari was smart, kind and loved to dance.
“Withdrawal, wanting to change his appearance. At the time, he wasn’t happy with his skin complexion," Davis said. "He was more to himself. He was much quieter than he normally would be.”
The once talkative 10-year-old, who had a smile that could light up a room, was battling his bullies in silence.
“I knew something was going on," Davis said. "He brought to my attention name calling and people saying things to him. That particular day, I told him I would come and handle that situation that next day, but my next day never came.”
The bullying got to be too much for Jamari to handle.
“I talked to Jamari on a daily basis, we talked all the time, but that particular day it was just different. He was more withdrawn that day,” Davis said.
Since his passing two years ago, Davis has been traveling across the state sharing his story.
“I feel speaking out as a mother that has gone through this, I really feel it’ll make a difference," she said. "And I’m hoping it’ll bring change that we can stop this bullying.”
And her hard work paid off. Just last year, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Jamari Terrell Williams Student Harassment Act into law.
“This covers cyber bullying, on and off campus bullying, and it just gives you a strict definition, a defined definition of what bullying really means,” Davis said.
She hopes through her efforts no parent will have to endure the pain and suffering she has.
